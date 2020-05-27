M-A principal Simone Rick-Kennel named 2020 Principal of the Year

Menlo-Atherton High School principal Simone Rick-Kennel, was recently named the 2020 Principal of the Year by the Association of California School Administrators [ACSA] – Region 5.

ACSA Region 5 is comprised of 25 school districts and considered one of the most competitive regions in California due to its highly ranked schools and distinguished leaders. Simone was recognized for her incredible leadership and commitment to Menlo-Atherton High School.

“During her tenure at Menlo-Atherton, Simone has always worked diligently to establish a clear vision, cultivate strong relationships, ensure inclusivity as part of M-A’s core values, and support the development of both students and staff,” wrote Superintendent Mary E. Streshly.

“All of us that work closely with Simone know how much she loves her school community and how fortunate we are to have her leadership within our district.”

Photo by Katrina Wijaya from M-A Bear News (c) 2015; used with permission