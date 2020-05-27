Spotted: Signs-of-the-Times: COVID-19 Bay Trail Safety Rules

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on May 27, 2020

In an attempt to beat the heat, we headed north for walk on the Bay Trail near Coyote Point. You can’t escape signs-of-the-times anywhere!

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020

Bay Trail, COVIS-19, Signs of the times

