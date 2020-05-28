Menlo Park 5th grader holding fundraiser to provide healthy food for kids

Hello, my name is Sonia and I am in 5th grade. During this past month, I have felt overwhelming compassion to help kids who need food. As a Sikh American, it is in my culture to provide food for others who need it.

I am hosting a virtual fundraiser on Saturday, May 30 from 1:00 to 4:00 to help organizations who feed kids scale up their food donations during this time. I will be dedicating this fundraiser to graduating 5th graders. RSVP online.

I am choosing organizations that provide healthy food that requires little to no cooking and is vegetarian. These healthy choices make food accessible to people of all ages and backgrounds. I am also choosing orgainzations who are all volunteer so all the money goes directly to feeding the kids.

My virtual event will feature inspiring guests to encourage kids to be resilient during this unprecendented time. It will be a drop in event during which you can choose to make a donation if you wish. If you are unable to attend, but would like to donate, please use this link: https://www.food4kidsnm.org/donate/