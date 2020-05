Spotted: Chef Greg Kuzia- Carmel making pizza at Camper

A pizza oven on University Dr. is a new addition to Camper in Menlo Park, offering takeout on Saturdays from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. We spotted Chef Greg Kuzia-Carmel at work last Saturday, making the dough inside and using the outside oven for baking.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020