Spotted: Raging Grannies gather to mark 100,000 American COVID-19 deaths

The Raging Grannies held a ceremony on the evening of May 26 in Palo Alto as the US came very close to passing the 100,000 mark of American deaths from COVID-19. That number was officially reached less than 24 hours later, on May 27. Gail Sredanovic of Menlo Park, shown here with a placard reading 100,000, is a member of the Raging Grannies.

Photo by Simona Martin, Pro Bono Photo