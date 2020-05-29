Latest update on number of COVID-19 cases in InMenlo’s coverage area as of May 28

In its weekly update, the San Mateo County Health Department released the number of COVID-19 cases as of May 28. There are 2,061 cases county-wide; the confirmed cases in InMenlo’s coverage area:

-Menlo Park: 80, an increase of 17 from last week

-Atherton: 13, two more than last week

-Portola Valley: 10 cases, last week was less than 10

-Woodside: 12, two more than last week

-Unincorporated west Menlo Park: less than 10, the same as last week

-Ladera has less than 10, the same as last week.

Complete data for all Peninsula cities is available on the San Mateo County Health website.