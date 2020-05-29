Latest update on number of COVID-19 cases in InMenlo’s coverage area as of May 28

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on May 29, 2020

In its weekly update, the San Mateo County Health Department released the number of COVID-19 cases as of May 28. There are 2,061 cases county-wide; the confirmed cases in InMenlo’s coverage area:

-Menlo Park: 80, an increase of 17 from last week

-Atherton: 13, two more than last week

-Portola Valley: 10 cases, last week was less than 10

-Woodside: 12, two more than last week

-Unincorporated west Menlo Park: less than 10, the same as last week

-Ladera has less than 10, the same as last week.

Complete data for all Peninsula cities is available on the San Mateo County Health website.

