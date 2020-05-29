Spotted: A whale in a tree on Oakfield Dr. in Menlo Park

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on May 29, 2020

Folks waking up this morning in the area around Oak Knoll School may have been surprised to see a bunch of critters (of the stuffed variety) attached to trees.

It was the result of imaginative birthday planning by mom Sarah for 9-year-old twin Donny and Benji whose friends and classmates were invited to participate in a neighborhood bicycle safari.

The kids were given maps and rode around spotting the animals from the street, all at a safe distance.

