Spotted: A whale in a tree on Oakfield Dr. in Menlo Park

Folks waking up this morning in the area around Oak Knoll School may have been surprised to see a bunch of critters (of the stuffed variety) attached to trees.

It was the result of imaginative birthday planning by mom Sarah for 9-year-old twin Donny and Benji whose friends and classmates were invited to participate in a neighborhood bicycle safari.

The kids were given maps and rode around spotting the animals from the street, all at a safe distance.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020