Updates on area’s restaurants, businesses and non-profits post heading into June

From Jasper Ridge Farm: Farm Academy is a new program we created for children in order to bring the barn to them. Our goal is to provide fun and interactive sessions for kids to learn about farm animals and virtually interact with our support animals. These 20-30 minute sessions are on a variety of topics and will always include our animals to help us demonstrate and support what we’re discussing. You can also support the Farm by donating to its COVID-19 emergency fund.

From Kepler’s Books: Starting the week of May 25, we are resuming fulfilling orders from our store inventory. We maintain over 30,000 books in stock at the bookstore and our buyers go to great lengths to ensure we have the books you are likely to be looking for. Order online select the “Plaza Pickup” option.

From MidPeninsula Regional Open Space: Before the pandemic, we were making great progress constructing a small-but-mighty new segment (pictured top) of the San Francisco Bay Trail in our Ravenswood Open Space Preserve near East Palo Alto. The 0.6-mile trail will close a critical gap connecting 80 continuous miles of the Bay Trail and will provide the surrounding community with a bridge to nature. While construction was temporarily slowed by the recent shelter-in-place orders, the new trail segment should open later this summer. Rules for visiting preserves during COVID-19 are available online.

From Flea Street Cafe: This is week 10 of Meals of Gratitude. While we loosen up, feel a bit more freedom, relax, we cannot forget there are still those on the front line taking care of the most vulnerable. This week’s Meal of Food Hug (right) went to Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital workers. And we’re working on a plan for outdoor dining – more details to follow. Note: Flea Street’s take out received accolades from San Francisco Chronicle reporter Carolyn Jung.

From Cafe Borrone: Now offering walk up takeaway 7:00 am to 2:00 pm in addition to our online ordering at cafeborrone.com 10:00 am to 7:00 pm; Tuesday thru Saturday. [Note: the Go Fund Me Campaign to save the Cafe has raised over $148,000 towards its goal of $300,000.]

From Alpine Inn aka Zott’s: Thank you for your support over the past two months as we reinvented ourselves as a take-out restaurant. While we have done our best to serve this amazing community during shelter-in-place, we now feel the need to shift our focus. In anticipation of the new guidelines for outdoor restaurants in San Mateo County, Rossotti’s Alpine Inn will be closed for the next few weeks in order to prepare our beer garden, menu, and operations to respond accordingly.We so appreciate all your support and look forward to serving you again soon!