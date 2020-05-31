Big Dish slated to re-open in early July

Stanford is actively preparing to reopen the Dish area, with the goal of allowing visitors again in early July. “We are eager to welcome you back and committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for the enjoyment of all,” read the announcement.

Improvements are currently underway to comply with Santa Clara County health orders and promote proper physical distancing. These changes include the installation of a new pedestrian access gate at Stanford Avenue and temporary signage throughout the Dish area, the smoothing of areas next to the pathway to allow more room for passing, and new striping at the Stanford Avenue entrance.

The announcement continued: “Stanford is focused on a phased process for restarting campus operations, and resources are currently being directed toward the first phase, which is resuming research activities. We deeply appreciate the community’s support and understanding as we work toward gradually and safely reopening the campus.”

Future updates will be posted on the Dish website.

Photo of the Dish at dusk by Linda A. Cicero/Stanford News Service