Peaceful protest – #JUSTICEFORGEORGEFLOYD – planned in Menlo Park on June 1

Menlo-Atherton High School junior Daniel Roman is organizing a peaceful protest on the field at Burgess Park on Monday, June 1, starting at 11:00 am calling for all officers involved in the murder of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

“We’re trying to show our support,” said Daniel, who said he interacts [in a normal school year] with teens of all races and ethnicities at M-A.

He stressed that he wants to keep this a legal gathering and said face masks will be mandatory along with requesting people to stay six feet apart.

Daniel requested that people sign up/RSVP in advance.

Photo of Burgess Field courtesy of City of Menlo Park