Duo apprehended headed to Stanford Shopping Center tied to Walnut Creek looting

Yesterday evening (May 31) at approximately 7:30 pm, Menlo Park and Palo Alto Police received information of a possible large group of individuals heading towards the Stanford Shopping Center to loot businesses.

As Officers responded to the area to conduct high visible spot checks and patrols, a vehicle was observed running a red light at a high rate of speed, westbound on Ravenswood Avenue at Laurel Street in Menlo Park. The driver was contacted and told officers that he was hurrying to his home in Antioch because his mom was there and couldn’t breathe.

Officers observed that his GPS was giving him directions to the Stanford Shopping Center. Additionally, officers observed clothing in the vehicle with security tags still attached. A records check of the driver found him to be on parole.

A search of the vehicle by officers located a large amount of stolen clothing, as well as a stolen cash register in the trunk. As 0fficers attempted to secure the driver in handcuffs, he resisted arrest, broke free from officers and fled on foot. A perimeter was immediately established with the assistance of Palo Alto PD, Stanford Sheriffs, Atherton PD, East Palo Alto PD, Redwood City PD and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 9:00 pm, the driver was located and apprehended by a Police K-9.

Driver Lamar Fontenot, a 23-year-old male from Antioch, was arrested and booked into County Jail for Possession of Stolen Property (496 PC), Conspiracy (182(a)(1) PC), Resisting Arrest (148(a)(1) PC) and a Parole violation hold.

Passenger Jeremiah Thomas, an 18-year-old from Suisun, was arrested and booked into County Jail for Possession of Stolen Property (496 PC) and Conspiracy (182(a)(1) PC).

It appears that the stolen property was taken during a looting incident in Walnut Creek earlier in the evening.