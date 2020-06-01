Menlo Park Library offers curbside pickup beginning June 2

The City of Menlo Park will begin offering limited “curbside pickup” of library books and audiovisual materials starting June 2, 2020. The new curbside pickup service is safe, contactless and fully compliant with public health orders.

-Items must be ordered in advance through the library online catalog

-Pickup will be available by advance appointment only

-Pickups will take place outside the Main Library (800 Alma St.) front doors

For your safety and ours, the library building remains closed to the public at this time

-Social distancing from others (6′ or more) is required at all times

-Face coverings are required to be worn at all times

-Hand sanitizing is required at the time of pickup

Pickup is by appointment only between the hours of 11:00 am to 4:00 p., Tuesdays through Saturdays starting Tuesday, June 2, 2020. The outdoor library book return box will be open to accept returns of library materials during the same hours.

For more information and to schedule your pickup, visit menlopark.org/library.