Spotted: Sign announcing The Pet Place is closing

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on June 1, 2020

Lynn Macy, who owns The Pet Place with her husband Mark, had let InMenlo know a few weeks ago that they’d made the difficult decision to close what is one of Santa Cruz Avenue’s institutions. She’s doing so with a heavy heart. We’ll have more details about a final clearance sale and GoFundMe campaign to cover closing costs in the future.

Leonor Delgado June 1, 2020 at 5:10 pm

We at Palo Alto Humane Society are very saddened by this news. Lynn and Mark and The Pet Place have supported us for many years through organizing pet food drives, holding events, and providing donations. We are disheartened that they will be gone from the community.

kathleen gilles June 1, 2020 at 5:29 pm

So sorry to hear this sad news. Zoe and I will miss Lynn and all of her wonderful staff.

