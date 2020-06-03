Menlo-Atherton High School seniors celebrate with car parade across campus

In advance of the 69th commencement ceremony to be held virtually (due to the Coronavirus pandemic) at Menlo-Atherton High School tomorrow at 4:00 pm , members of the senior class and their families, supported by M-A faculty and staff, participated in a car parade across the campus today.
Posters attached to school fences celebrated individual soon-to-be graduates.
Principal Simone Rick-Kennel lead the way in a golf cart decorated with balloons.
InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most was there to catch some of the action.
Photos by Robb Most (c) 2020
{ 0 comments… add one now }