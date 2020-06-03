Menlo-Atherton High School seniors celebrate with car parade across campus

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on June 3, 2020

In advance of the 69th commencement ceremony to be held virtually (due to the Coronavirus pandemic) at Menlo-Atherton High School tomorrow at 4:00 pm , members of the senior class and their families, supported by M-A faculty and staff, participated in a car parade across the campus today.

Posters attached to school fences celebrated individual soon-to-be graduates.

Principal Simone Rick-Kennel lead the way in a golf cart decorated with balloons.

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most was there to catch some of the action.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2020

