Tele-Town Hall meeting with Menlo Park Mayor and Police Chief on June 4

Menlo Park Mayor Cecilia Taylor and Police Chief Dave Bertini are co-hosting an interactive tele-town hall event on Thursday, June 4, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm. They will share information and take questions.

To join, please answer the city’s phone call to you at 6:00 pm or you can dial in to 1-877-229-8493 and enter the PIN: 119-449.

Public Engagement Manager Clay Curtin explained that the city of Menlo Park uses phone numbers provided by registered voters that are public record, which is approximately 8,900 numbers.