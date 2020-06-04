Joseph Lohmann organizes thank you letter campaign directed to essential workers

Menlo-Atherton High School graduate Joseph Lohmann, who is now a student at University of Pennsylvania, is helping lead an initiative called Lockdown Letters. Joey and his associates are writing thank you letters to essential workers during the pandemic.

This may be a meaningful activity for your children or your entire family this summer. Any form of gratitude is well received by our frontline workers and this provides your children with a direct way to show their support to these amazing people!

You can find templates and additional information on their website. You may also email the group at [email protected]

Photo courtesy of Joey Lohmann