Webb Ranch berry picking season begins – now offering compost, too!

The U-pick berry season at Webb Ranch opens on Friday, June 4, and farm manager Atlee Frechette said appointments, which are required this year, for the first weekend filled up fast. “We will be adding more availability as more berries ripen over the next few weeks!” she emailed. “For context, only four of our 57 rows are ripe.”

Atlee also let us know that new this year is compost made from the farm’s horse manure, wood shavings, and hay.

“We have composted for 90 to 120 days and now have it for sale (privately or at our U-Pick stand),” she says. “We use it on our farm fields annually, but now it’s available to the public. We have given samples to our own horse boarders and local garden clubs with great feedback.”

The cost for a two cubic foot bag is $18 or two bags for $32. Atlee’s sister Tracie is in charge of the compost operation and can be contacted for special/bulk orders: [email protected]

Webb Ranch hours of operation for berry picking and compost pickup are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm. Book your appointment online.