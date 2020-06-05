Outdoor dining, charter boats, and small funerals now allowed under updated shelter-in-place order

San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow revised the shelter in place order to allow outdoor dining and charter boat operations with safety measures and other restrictions to ensure social distancing. It also amends the guidelines for funerals. The order goes into effect on Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Restaurants and other food facilities that are licensed to provide sit-down service may now offer outdoor service in accordance with local laws, regulations, permitting and state guidelines.

Outdoor service, tables must be arranged to ensure that no customer is sitting within six feet of any other customer at a separate table, and no more than six customers are allowed at single table. Tables should be comprised of people from the same household. Bar areas must remain closed.

Facilities open for outdoor dining must offer service alternatives, such as curbside pickup, take out or delivery. We will follow up with a list of local restaurants that will be open for outdoor dining.

Charter boat operations must abide by social distancing and safety measures, including spacing. rod holders at least six feet apart and not allowing equipment to be shared Restrooms must provide hand sanitizer, soap and water and they must be sanitized after each use.

The new order also permits indoor funerals with up to 10 individuals present. Outdoor funerals are limited to 25 or fewer attendees.

Even as restrictions are loosed, the cases of COVID-19 continue to rise. As of June 4, there were 2,299 cases in San Mateo County with the breakdown in InMenlo’s coverage area as follows: Atherton – 13; Ladera – less than 10; Menlo Park – 100; Portola Valley -12; west Menlo Park – less than 10; Woodside – 12.

Photo courtesy of Left Bank Menlo Park, which will re-open for patio dining on Monday, June 8.