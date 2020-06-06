How does your garden grow, Aimee Campbell?

Emails Aimee Campbell: “This garden in The Willows produces from both raised beds and in-ground plantings. All fruits and veggies are non-GMO, certified organic, and drip-irrigated with water from the local wells of the O’Connor Tract Cooperative Water Company. Some highlights: Top photo is eggplant blesses; below is sugar snap peas followed by California grape buds.

Are you gardening more while sheltering-in-place? InMenlo welcomes your story and photos: [email protected]