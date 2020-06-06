Learn how to make paint from fruits and spices on June 8

Express your creativity! We’ll show you how to make art at home, without having to spend a ton on supplies. The webinar takes place on Monday, June 8, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm. Register online.

You can use fruit and spices for making your own paint or printing ink. Play with simple repetition and pattern using potatoes or other carve-able vegetables or fruits. This is the perfect activity for making greeting cards or wrapping paper, even your own original book or journal covers.

Items needed:

Small ceramic or glass dish

Boiled water

Spoon

Paint brush

Thick paper

Ground turmeric, paprika, or cinnamon

Berries, fresh or frozen

Salt or vinegar

Coffee filter or cheesecloth

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.