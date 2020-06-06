Learn how to make paint from fruits and spices on June 8

Express your creativity! We’ll show you how to make art at home, without having to spend a ton on supplies. The webinar takes place on Monday, June 8, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm. Register online.
You can use fruit and spices for making your own paint or printing ink. Play with simple repetition and pattern using potatoes or other carve-able vegetables or fruits. This is the perfect activity for making greeting cards or wrapping paper, even your own original book or journal covers.
Items needed:
Small ceramic or glass dish
Boiled water
Spoon
Paint brush
Thick paper
Ground turmeric, paprika, or cinnamon
Berries, fresh or frozen
Salt or vinegar
Coffee filter or cheesecloth
This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.
