Spotted: Chef Greg channelling Jack Nicholson

by Linda Hubbard Gulker on June 6, 2020

We picked up Camper cheeseburgers to go last night and walked past Chef Greg Kuzia-Carmel appearing to channel Jack Nicholson in The Shining. Luckily no negative effect on the cheeseburgers, which were mighty tasty!

