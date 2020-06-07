Different kind of “sign-of-the-time”: Homeless helper at Fremont Park

Emails Menlo Park resident Barb Slaton: “We have been gathering [six feet apart] in Fremont Park with our Peet’s takeaway coffee. We noticed a young man picking up trash.

“After seeing him several times, we got to know him a bit. Turns out he is homeless, living in Menlo Park. He is clean, respectful, fully-masked and very polite. He carries with him resources for the homeless and underserved to find meals, showers, etc.

“At first we thought it was an occasional thing but we see him every day. His name is Chance. I snapped a photo of his list.

“People have started to notice and occasionally buy him a coffee or a sandwich.”