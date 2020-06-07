Local restaurants offer various options for outside dining as well as take out and delivery

Last week, health officers in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties amended the shelter-in-place order to allow outdoor dining service with certain precautions. Tables must be arranged to ensure that no customer is sitting within six feet of any other customer at a separate table, and no more than six customers — all from the same household — are allowed at single table. Bar areas remain closed. Restaurants offering outdoor dining must offer service alternatives, such as take out or delivery.

Here’s a sampling from restaurants located within InMenlo’s coverage area.. If your favorite is not included, please add it to the comments section, including opening hours. It’s wise to check the restaurant’s website or call for updates and changes.

Flea Street Cafe is offering hybrid to go/outdoor dining. “We’ll have tables set up and after picking up their to go order, people can take it to one of the table to eat,” emails owner Jesse Cool. “This cuts down on contact.” Photo above of co-owners Michael Biesemeyer and Jesse Cool at Flea Street Cafe taken by Scott R. Kline in 2018

Bistro Vida in downtown Menlo Park opened for outside dining on Saturday, June 6. “We’re really looking forward to seeing our customers and encourage them to make reservations, so we can serve as many who want to join us as possible, while maintaining the restrictions.” Owner Ali Elsafy with macaroons photographed by Irene Searles in 2013.

Cafe Zoë has placed tables six feet apart in four parking spaces in front of the cafe. The space is nicely set off by a white picket fence and metal planters.

Trellis opened its rooftop patio as of June 6 with safety measures and other restrictions in place to ensure social distancing while dining.

Restaurant offering take out and/or delivery

Camper is offering take out and deliver from Tuesday through Saturday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, including pizza from an oven now installed in a parking place on University Ave.

These restaurants are continuing to offer take out and delivery with no updates on outside dining: Village Bakery and Cafe, Carpaccio, The Refuge.

Selby’s is open for take out and delivery. Shout out to the special fried chicken family dinner they do on weekends for time to time!

Parkside Grille is offering a take out menu, Tuesday through Sunday 4:00-7:30 pm

Celia’s Menlo Park is offering take out and delivery.

El Cerrito is offering take out.

Sultana is open for take out and delivery.

Amicis Menlo Park is offering take out and delivery.

La Stanza is open for to go orders Tuesday-Sunday, 4:00 to 8:30 pm.

Additional note: Cafe Borrone is temporarily closed following a confirmed case of COVID-19 among its staff. The re-opening date remains uncertain. You can support the Cafe via its GoFundMe campaign.