MPCSD candidate information night is Tuesday, June 9

On Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 6:00 pm via Zoom, representatives from the Board of Education will conduct a Candidate Information Night for individuals who may be interested in running for the Menlo Park City School District Board of Education. The election is scheduled for November 3, 2020 and there will be two Board seats open. For details about joining the Zoom meeting, please see MPCSD’s homepage under “annoucements.”

Board Members David Ackerman and Scott Saywell will present the roles and responsibilities of School Board Members, discuss District initiatives and challenges, provide details on filing as candidates with San Mateo County, and respond to questions from citizens who are considering their candidacy.

The filing period to become a candidate for the Board of Education is July 13 through August 7, 2020, and may be achieved by submitting candidate filing documents to: Registration and Elections Division, County of San Mateo, 40 Tower Road, San Mateo, CA 94402.

Candidates may also attend a candidate seminar at the San Mateo County Registration & Elections Office. For more information on the candidate seminar, Election Calendar or Candidate Guide, visit www.smcacre.org.