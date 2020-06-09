Public hearing set for Menlo Park fiscal year 2020-21 city budget on June 9

The Menlo Park City Council will meet at 6:00 pm, Tuesday, June 9, for its regular meeting, including the annual public hearing on the budget. This year, the city manager’s proposed budget is balanced, while showing a General Fund expenditure of $56.70 million, a decline of $13.77 million (19.6 percent decrease), year-over-year. The authorized full-time equivalent personnel is planned at 236.75, down from 286.75 in fiscal year 2019-20.

The proposed fiscal year 2020-21 budget is the Menlo Park’s first budget using the online budget tool, OpenGov. Prior year proposed budgets were presented as paper documents with no access to budgetary detail.

This online tool provides the City Council and members of the public access to the proposed budget through the use of graphs, tables and filters. Staff will continue to work through the end of August to buildout the budget document further and complete the online transition. You can review the budget narrative and financials online.