Rep. Anna Eshoo will host tele-town hall meeting on June 11

On Thursday, June 11th, from 4:30 to 5:30 pm Congresswoman Anna Eshoo will be holding a Tele-Town Hall Meeting to update constituents on how Congress is responding to the COVID-19 crisis and answer as many questions as possible.

She writes: “During these challenging and uncertain times, It’s important for me to stay close to everyone, answer the many questions my constituents have, and learn from you and your important ideas that help shape legislation.”

To sign up for the Tele-Town Hall Meetings, please click HERE.