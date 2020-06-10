Spotted: “Signs-of-the-Times” – Black Lives Matter (with multiple messages)

InMenlo
Menlo Park, California 94025 and Atherton, California 94027
by Linda Hubbard Gulker on June 10, 2020
Menlo Oaks resident Judy Horst spotted this Black Lives Matter sign – which features multiple messages – on a neighborhood walk. Nicely done!
Menlo Oaks
