Virtual Lotería night takes place on Friday, June 12

Lotería, Spanish for lottery, is a traditional game of chance, similar to bingo, but using images on a deck of cards instead of numbered ping pong balls. The Menlo Park Library is hosting a “Shelter-in-Play” Virtual Lotería Night on Friday, June 12 from 6:00 tp 7:00 pm. Similar to bingo night, each player will receive a pdf Lotería card! The game will be presented in both Spanish and English. Register online.