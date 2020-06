Menlo Park Library summer puppetry festival kicks off on June 14

This summer, the Menlo Park Library celebrates puppetry in its many forms, by hosting a series of puppet shows by a variety of performers from throughout the Bay Area and beyond!

It kicks off on Sunday, June 14, from 2:00 to 2:45 pm, with a special guest from Southern California, ventriloquist Marc Griffiths featuring puppets, pirates, and hilarious surprises.

This free event received funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library. Register online.