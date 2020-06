Spotted: Oak Knoll 5th graders celebrating graduation

The traditional “clap out” for graduating 5th graders at Oak Knoll School was replaced yesterday with a car parade. A member of Menlo Park Police Department was there to cheer them on. Later a group of graduates – Wyatt Hutchinson, Teddy Honerkamp, Griff Birk, Jace Cannon and Beau Courson – gathered down the street for a photo op.

Photos courtesy of Amy Courson