McGinnis Ranch celebrates 28 years at Menlo Park Farmers Market

Writes Menlo Park Farmers Market manager Lori Henning: “About 35 miles south of our market as the crow flies (but nearly twice that distance if you ride your bike) lies the McGinnis Ranch. Located in one of the richest and most fertile plains of California, it also enjoys one of the best climates. It lies just close enough to the coast for cooling breezes, but far away enough to enjoy more than enough brilliant sunshine that is needed to grow really spectacular produce.

“Exactly 28 years ago as of last week , McGinnis Ranch were one of a small group of farmers who turned up to offer their produce at our first ever Farmers Market in Menlo Park.

“Yes — on the day we opened. And they’ve been coming ever since!

“And this Sunday they will no doubt join us again for approximately the 1400’th time (28 years times 50 weeks a year). And they will as usual bring with them a wide selection of the kind of produce that defines the very essence of a “Farmers Market”. We are talking about different kinds of beans (their French beans in particular get rave reviews) and squash (aka Courgettes or Zucchini) and carrots of different hues – and of course a selection of cut flowers.

“Their stand is located in the back corner of the market (about as far away as you can get from the entrance near the Oak Tree) so you have to seek them out. So drop by and check them out (and their carrots!) and congratulate them on their 28th anniversary at the market!”

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020