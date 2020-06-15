Mac’n Cheese Shop debuts at Left Bank in Menlo Park

The Mac’n Cheese Shop virtual eatery is now available for pick-up and delivery through DoorDash at the Left Bank Brasserie in Menlo Park.

The menu includes “house favorites” and the opportunity to build-your-own that starts with macaroni or penne pasta and a four-cheese base customized with toppers of Brie, aged cheddar, mozzarella, blue cheese and/or feta and add ins such as mushrooms, broccoli rabe, caramelized onions, piquillo peppers, candied bacon, shrimp, seared Spam, and/or fried chicken strips.

There are also entrée side dishes plus gluten-free, non-dairy and vegan options.