Wildmind Science Learning: Wild, Odd and Weird on June 16

Learn the significance of all living things—even the “creepy” ones—as myths are dispelled about these animals and their important roles. Scheduled visitors include an opossum, a tarantula, a vulture and a boa constrictor. Register for the webinar, which takes place on Tuesday, June 16, from 2:00 to 2:45 pm.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.