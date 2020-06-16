“Avid-art” Art with Avideh on June 17

The women of Gee’s Bend — a small, remote, African-American community in Alabama — have created hundreds of quilt masterpieces dating from the mid-nineteenth century to the present.

Gee’s Bend quilts carry forward an old and proud tradition of textiles made for home and family. These traditional quilts are composed boldly in unequal shapes and sizes in geometric designs from recycled work clothes and dresses, feed sacks, and fabric remnants. The inhabitants of this small, rural community are mostly descendants of slaves, and for generations they worked the fields belonging to the local plantation.

The Menlo Park Library be creating a painting celebrating Juneteenth, the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States, held each year on June 19. The virtual event takes place on Wednesday, June 17 from 3:30 to 4:30 pm. Register online.

Materials needed:

A surface to decorate (canvas, wood, cardboard or paper)

Coloring medium (acrylics, watercolors, colored pencil, etc.)

Brushes

Water