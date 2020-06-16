Learn about the elephant seals of Piedras Blancas on June 18

Take a virtual visit to the Central Coast rookery where northern elephant seals stop to breed, give birth, molt, and rest on Thursday, June 18 from 4:00 to 5:00 pm in a program presented by the Menlo Park Library. Register online.

The northern elephant seal spends eight to ten months a year in the open ocean, diving 1,000 to 5,800 feet deep for periods of fifteen minutes to two hours, and migrating thousands of miles, twice a year, to its land-based rookery for birthing, breeding, molting, and rest.

Docents from Friends of the Elephant Seal will introduce us to the denizens of the 6-mile rookery surrounding Point Piedras Blancas on California’s central coast.