San Mateo County health officer issues statement on virus spread, schools and the county’s variance application

The new statement issued Monday, June 15, by San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow outlines how he and County leadership made the decision to apply for a variance from the state’s current shelter-in-place order so that the county can achieve full alignment with the state’s reopening timeline.

A second wave of the virus is predicted in August. Dr. Morrow stated: “You all are now the most important variable in how our future will develop. Follow the key behaviors well, including extensive use of facial coverings, and that will bode well for all of us. Don’t, and our future will be dim. As to a second wave in August, the existence of such a wave, and its severity, is entirely up to you. I believe we can completely avoid a second wave if everyone does their part.”