San Mateo County health officer issues statement on virus spread, schools and the county’s variance application

by Contributed Content on June 16, 2020

The new statement issued Monday, June 15, by San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow outlines how he and County leadership made the decision to apply for a variance from the state’s current shelter-in-place order so that the county can achieve full alignment with the state’s reopening timeline.

A second wave of the virus is predicted in August. Dr. Morrow stated: “You all are now the most important variable in how our future will develop. Follow the key behaviors well, including extensive use of facial coverings, and that will bode well for all of us. Don’t, and our future will be dim. As to a second wave in August, the existence of such a wave, and its severity, is entirely up to you. I believe we can completely avoid a second wave if everyone does their part.”

Dr. Morrow also addresses quantifying droplets and aerosols in reducing your risk of contracting COVID-19 and how he endorses the 4 pillars presented in the school’s pandemic recovery with caveats.
Photo of mask wearers at Menlo Park Farmers Market by Jitze Couperus

Tagged as: COVID-19, Menlo Park Farmers Market

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Previous post:

Next post: