Local women host Zoom house party about the work of the Movement Voter Project

Menlo Park resident Julie Brenner and Democratic Party organizer emailed InMenlo about a house party she and other local women (Lauren John, Leslie Murveit, Diane Rolfe, Debby Satten, Wendy Sinton, and Caryn Wiseman) are hosting on June 20th at 4:00 pm.

“Instead of trying to determine which of the many competing issues or campaigns to support, the Movement Voter Project (MVP) has done the work for us,” she writes. “They vet, select, and provide funding to grass-roots organizations already hard at work engaging voters in battleground states. Since these groups are doing local organizing on issues that mean the most to key voters, their networks will be able to deliver the voter turnout critical to winning not only the presidential election, but also the Senate, House and state elections up and down the ballot.

You can register for the event online. And here’s a two-minute video about the organization.