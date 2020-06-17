Peaceful family march to support Black Lives Matter set for June 20 in Menlo Park

Three Menlo Park moms – Krista Todd, Erin Valdez and Laurel Sevier, who meet at Las Lomitas School last year when the children were first graders – have planned a peaceful walk in support of Black Lives Matter that focuses on families and children.

“We’d been talking about how you can best introduce young children to the topic of justice and racial equality in terms that they can understand and embrace,” said Krista. “I got inspired by a friend who’d taken part in a children led, parent approved march.”

Reads the Eventbrite announcement: “We will start our walk in the parking lot of Las Lomitas Elementary School, walk down Alameda De Las Pulgas to Avy Road, turn around and walk back.

“We will follow social distancing guidance, encourage face masks for everyone participating, share our homemade signs and chant respectful and powerful words.

“We will not promote any violence. This is intended to be a safe space for children. Everyone is welcome!”

When we talked with Krista, she was still working with the San Mateo County Sheriffs office to get the proper permitting in case the walkers spill onto the Alameda. And she’d reach out to M-A’s Black Student Union so hopefully get some teens involved.

Register for the event online.