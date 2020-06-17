Tandem Café opens at Rosewood Sand Hill plus Madera to re-open June 18

The Rosewood Sand Hill is slowly beginning to re-open with the hotel itself expected to start taking guests on July 1st.

Last week saw the opening of Tandem Café, an al fresco pop up at the entrance courtyard. Emails Managing Director Philip Meyer: “In partnership with The Coffee Bar you can now enjoy a snack & coffee at the top of the hill; 7:00 am to 2:00 pm Wednesday – Sunday. Hopefully going 7 days a week if business dictates.”

Outdoor dining at the hotel’s Michelin-starred restaurant, Madera, as well as at Madera Lounge will open on June 18.

Madera Restaurant Terrace

Lunch: Wednesday to Sunday 11:30 am to 1:30 pm

Dinner: Wednesday to Saturday 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Madera Lounge Terrace

Evenings: Wednesday to Saturday 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

View the menus online. Reservation required for both Madera Restaurant and Madera Lounge – self parking only.