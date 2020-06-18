Expanded openings as County shifts to focus on individual behavior rather business categories

With the completion of the variance process with the State of California, San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow has issued a new order on June 17 to align the county with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Resilience Roadmap. Businesses in San Mateo County will now follow the state’s schedule for reopening but must adhere to the local order’s COVID-19 safety measures and follow state guidance.

The local shelter in place order of June 4, 2020, has been rescinded and replaced with a new health officer order emphasizing individual behavior and the practices businesses must follow as they resume operations. The new order is effective immediately.

“We are moving away from opening businesses according to certain categories and instead focusing on behaviors and practices,” said Dr. Morrow. “As we ease restrictions, the power to control the spread of the virus lies with individuals and communities. Collective behavior will determine our destiny. If enough people, businesses, or organizations in the community do not follow the protective recommendations, the virus may spread with abandon.”

According to state guidelines, the following businesses may now produce and post health and safety plans and resume operations as of June 17:

· Dine-in restaurants

· Hair salons and barber shops

· Casinos

· Family entertainment centers

· Restaurants, wineries and bars

· Zoos and museums

· Gyms and fitness centers

· Hotels (for tourism and individual travel)

· Card rooms and racetracks

· Campgrounds and outdoor recreation

According to state guidelines, on June 19, the following businesses may produce and post health and safety plans and resume operations: Nail salons, body waxing, and tattoo parlors.

InMenlo file photo of Park James Hotel in Menlo Park, which is open for overnight guests; its Oak & Violet restaurant is open on the patio and courtyard by reservation only (c) 2018