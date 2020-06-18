Menlo Park Mayor Cecilia Taylor to host interactive tele town hall on policing today at 4:00 pm

Menlo Park Mayor Cecilia Taylor is hosting an interactive tele town hall on policing. It will be followed by a special Menlo Park City Council meeting on the same topic.

To attend this telephone town hall discussion about policing, please answer the city’s call to you at 4:00 pm or you can dial in to 1-877-229-8493 and enter the PIN: 119-449.

To join the City Council meeting, visit joinwebinar.com and use meeting ID# 344-660-4833

You can also watch the City Council meeting at menlopark.org/streaming or on Cable Channel 26.

Editor’s note: This event will go live before InMenlo’s daily newsletter is sent at 5:00 pm today. Please pass this along to those you think would be interested in attending. Thank you.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2018