Two opportunities to discuss the book Exit West on June 18 & 20



Menlo Park Library is partnering with Kepler’s Books and Magazines for a Community Reads @ Home program. We invite you to join us in reading Exit West by Mohsin Hamid, all together in order to connect in this time of isolation and recovery.

Join us for one of two book discussions about Exit West that will lead up to our virtual author event with Mohsin Hamid. The first is on Thursday, June 18, from 7:00 to 8:30 pm and the second is on Saturday, June 20, from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm. Register online.

Copies of Exit West are available through Kepler’s Books and the Menlo Park Library.