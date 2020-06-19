Menlo Park Police Chief Dave Bertini announces his retirement, agrees to serve through transition

Menlo Park Police Chief Dave Bertini announced during the City Council’s June 18 special meeting, his intention to retire effective July 31. However, following a discussion with City Manager Starla Jerome-Robinson, he has agreed to continue as police chief after that date to ensure a smooth transition.

Bertini joined Menlo Park in 2011 as police commander before being named interim police chief in January 2018. Bertini has served as the city’s permanent police chief since July 2018.

Bertini’s resignation comes in the wake of ongoing nationwide calls for police reform and Menlo Park’s current budget challenges stemming from the unforeseen COVID-19 pandemic. Yesterday’s telephone town hall and special city council meeting provided a forum to garner feedback from the community and bring the City Council together to discuss ideas for moving forward.

