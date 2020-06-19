Spotted: Store closing sign at Edwards Luggage in the Shopping Center

Edwards Luggage, one of the original tenants at the Stanford Shopping Center is closing by August 1st or sooner. Founded by brothers Arthur and Edward Reininger and sister Sophie Levy, the store moved to the shopping center in 1955 from its original location in Palo Alto.

Emailed Laura Reininger: “As the second generation, we have grown the business over the past 45 years to four stores in high-end shopping centers around the Bay Area. Having closed the other three locations in January 2019, we hoped to continue at Stanford with the remaining store.

“But with the increasing competition of the internet, a sluggish economy, lack of foot traffic at the Center, and now Covid 19, it has come to the end of a 74 year run of a successful family business.”

The closing sale is 20%-50% off merchandise (with some exclusions). Edwards is open Monday-Saturday 11:00 am to 6:00 pm; Sunday 12:00 to 6:00 pm.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020