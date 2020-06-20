Hundreds of families walk along the Alameda in support of Black Lives Matter

Hundreds of families turned out this morning along the Alameda in Menlo Park to support Black Lives Matter. Organized by Krista Todd, Erin Valdez and Laurel Sevier, who meet at Las Lomitas School last year when their children were first graders, planned the children-focused walk. Leading the way was M-A student Jahkim Hendrix, who was there with fellow Black Student Union members Heleine Grewe and Keilee Shepard.

“We’d been talking about how you can best introduce young children to the topic of justice and racial equality in terms that they can understand and embrace,” Krista told InMenlo earlier this week. “I got inspired by a friend who’d taken part in a children led, parent approved march.”

On hand was the Mayor of Menlo Park Cecilia Taylor, City Council member Drew Combs and City Council member Ray Mueller who posted on Facebook about his experience with his daughter: “My sweet pea developing her voice as a young woman, walking with me today at the Children’s Walk to support Racial Justice and Equality, Black Lives Matter – from Las Lomitas School to the Dutch Goose. 400+ in family attendance. Strollers, dogs, little ones. Awesome event.”

InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most was on hand to take photos. Shown here are photos focusing on the many great handmade signs.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2020