Orchid Whisperer Bruce Rogers shares growing advice on June 22

The Orchid Whisperer author Bruce Rogers will share his tips and even take a virtual look at your plants on Monday, June 22, from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. Register online.

Whether you are considering growing orchids, are having trouble with the orchids you are already trying to grow, or think you could never possibly grow orchids, Bruce Rogers can give you some advice.

Have an ailing plant? Keep it close by; Bruce may take a look and offer a diagnosis!

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.