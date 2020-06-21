Masked men at Menlo Park Farmers Market

Jitze Couperus describes himself as “the market volunteer ‘face behind the curtain’ who looks after the Menlo Park Farmers Market’s Facebook presence… my wife was one of the group of ladies who got the market going around 28 years ago, and we’ve both been involved with it to some extent ever since.

Lately he’s been taking photos of masked market goers and here’s a selection, focusing on men who just might be fathers! Love the expression in all of their eyes.

Photos by Jitze Couperus (c)2020