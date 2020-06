Spotted: Maggie saying good by at Pet Place

Like many other dogs in the area, our Yorkshire Terrier Maggie is an enthusiastic customer at The Pet Place as she knows she’ll get multiple treats from owner Lynn Macy. We stopped by yesterday for a good-bye visit and Lynn let us know they may be open a few weeks longer than the announced end of June date. Guess Maggie will need to make a return visit!

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020