LGBTQ+ : A history in San Mateo County is topic on June 23

Learn about the rich, lively LGBTQ+ history of San Mateo County, in a presentation by Michael Flanagan full of stories and images from newspapers and advertisements of the day.

1936: Arrest of Henry Cowell (pictured as a young man) in Menlo Park, on morals charges

1962: Closure of The Carriage, a Menlo Park gay bar

1970s: Lively bar culture in Redwood City and East Palo Alto

1980s: The effects of AIDS on the local community

2003: Closure of Shooters, the last gay bar in San Mateo County

2012: San Mateo County Pride Celebration established

2017: The county’s first Pride Center opens

Michael Flanagan is a Menlo Park Library reference librarian and history columnist for the Bay Area Reporter. Register for the talk online.