Update on John Billheimer’s award-winning book Hitchcock and the Censors

As you may have read, Ladera resident John Billheimer’s book, Hitchcock and the Censors, won the Edgar Allan Poe Award for Best Critical/Biographical work this year. The Edgars are the mystery community’s version of the Oscar.

John followed up with news of a good deal offered by his publisher: “In fielding congratulations, I also fielded a few complaints about the steep price of the book. When I shared these complaints with my publisher, the University Press of Kentucky, they agreed to make the book available at 50% off, making the price a more reasonable $25.

“To get the discount, call the Hopkins Fulfillment House at 800-537-5487 and use the code FPOE, or go directly to the University website and use the same code, which also gives you free shipping if you are content to use media mail.